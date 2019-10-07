LCPD investigating shooting on 10th St

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of 10th Street.
Cpl. Scott Dougherty says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. He says one person has been taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Dougherty says no suspect has been taken into custody at this time. The shooting is currently under investigation.
KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.