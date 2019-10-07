Lake Charles woman and three-year-old killed in Oklahoma vehicle accident

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles residents have died in a fatal car accident six miles west of Erick, Oklahoma.
Beckham County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened on around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chelsey Bradshaw, 26, of Lake Charles, moved into the westbound lane on I-40 while traveling eastbound and struck a 18-wheeler head on that was traveling westbound.
Bradshaw was ejected from the vehicle which caught fire after coming to rest on the shoulder of the road.
The Sheriff’s Office says that both Bradshaw and her three-year-old passenger died on scene due to injuries.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.