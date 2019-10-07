FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First true cold front has arrived, but a stronger one will arrive later this week!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected the first true cold front of the season arrived Monday with scattered showers and storms ahead of it during the afternoon. Rain will come to an end well before sunset, with clouds clearing during the evening hours. It will remain breezy into the overnight with temperatures continuing to drop as well. By Tuesday morning lows will range from the mid 50s north of I-10 to the upper 60s at the coast, or about 10 degrees cooler than the past few mornings!
Tuesday will be a nearly perfect day with abundant sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures will only reach the low 80s which will be near normal for this time of year.
We may begin to see some clouds returning late Wednesday, but overall the weather still looks nice through most of the day. The humidity will likely begin to increase late in the day as southerly winds return. Temperatures will start off cool in the morning with lows in the 50s and 60s but will reach the upper 80s by the afternoon.
Thursday will feel summer-like with higher humidity in place along with a 20% chance of a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and with the humidity it will likely feel like the 90s during the heart of the afternoon.
A stronger cold front will arrive Friday and it will likely bring a good scattering of showers and storms. The exact timing could change as we are a few days out, but rain currently looks most likely in the afternoon or early evening hours. But once the front moves through it will turn cooler with the rain quickly ending.
This weekend will be nearly perfect for anything outdoors! Temperatures will start off both mornings in the 50s and possibly some 40s in the coldest locations north of I-10! Afternoon highs will only reach the 70s both days despite ample sunshine. If you do not have outdoor plans this would be a good time to plan something outside to enjoy the fall weather!
A warming trend will begin on Monday with southerly winds returning. Showers will become possible as early as Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through Wednesday of next week followed by yet another cool down for the end of next week.
The tropics are quiet with no active systems anywhere in the Atlantic basin. The stead stream of cold fronts in our forecast also paints a good picture for Southwest Louisiana because these would push any potential systems off to the east. The only concern for SWLA would be if these fronts stall offshore and something forms along a front. Officially hurricane season continues through November 30, but history says our season in Louisiana ends by late October. We will continue to monitor the tropics and everything else weather-wise for you so follow our forecasts for updates.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
