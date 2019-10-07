FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First true cold front has arrived, but a stronger one will arrive later this week!

The tropics are quiet with no active systems anywhere in the Atlantic basin. The stead stream of cold fronts in our forecast also paints a good picture for Southwest Louisiana because these would push any potential systems off to the east. The only concern for SWLA would be if these fronts stall offshore and something forms along a front. Officially hurricane season continues through November 30, but history says our season in Louisiana ends by late October. We will continue to monitor the tropics and everything else weather-wise for you so follow our forecasts for updates.