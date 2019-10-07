Fire at Sasol plant put out

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - According to Sasol officials, there was a fire at the Lake Charles East plant in Westlake around 8:30 a.m. this morning, Oct. 7, 2019.
The plant’s emergency response team has put out the fire at the plant’s alcohol unit.
Only two minor injuries were reported. Officials say the workers were given first aid and returned back to work.
Sasol says there was no offsite damage and the incident was reported to proper authorities.
An investigation is being conducting in to what caused the fire.
