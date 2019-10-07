DeRidder couple accused of stealing more than $35,000 in timber

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder couple has been arrested for stealing more than $35,000 worth of timber, authorities said.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Enforcement Agents received complaints from a landowner who hired 51-year-old Ricky Cooley to harvest timber on their 50 acres of land, according to information from Press Secretary Veronica Mosgrove.
While investigating, LDAF agents found 34 loads of timber that Cooley and his wife, Priscilla Cooley, 48, allegedly concealed and did not pay the landowner for.
The couple was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on counts of theft over $25,000. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.
The timber the couple allegedly stole was valued at $36,094.87
