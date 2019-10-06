Will Smith inducted into Saints Ring of Honor

The late Will Smith was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor during halftime of the Saints-Bucs game Oct. 6 (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 6, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 3:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The late Will Smith was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor Sunday during halftime of the team’s match-up against the Buccaneers.

Team owner Gayle Benson and General Manager Mickey Loomis joined Smith’s wife and three children on the field as the presentation was made and banner lifted in the terrace of the Superdome.

Smith joins the ranks of the late Tom Benson, Rickey Jackson, Morten Anderson and others honored as team icons.

