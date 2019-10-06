Trump to campaign in Louisiana Friday for Republican candidates for governor

(WAFB) - President Donald Trump announced Sunday he is heading to Lake Charles, La. to campaign for the two major Republican candidates for Governor of Louisiana.
In a Tweet, Pres. Trump says his rally Friday night will be aimed at keeping current Governor John Bel Edwards below 50 percent in Saturday’s election and “force a runoff.”
Recently published polls show Edwards close to the number he needs to win the election without a runoff.
Results of a new WAFB/Gray Media poll on the governor’s race will be released Monday.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said in a statement about the upcoming visit he urged the president to rally voters, calling this year’s election “important to Louisiana’s future.”
Under the current governor, taxes are sky high and families are struggling,” Sen. Kennedy in the statement. “President Trump cares about Louisiana, and he wants to help put this state on a better path. I am thrilled that he is coming back to Louisiana.”
