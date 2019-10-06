Saints take on the Buccaneers

With Drew Brees still on the sidelines the Saints are still struggling offensively under Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback. Part of the problem is that the Saints have been letting him get sacked far too much in the last three games. Bridgewater and the blockers will need to do a much better job if they want to stop the Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.