Saints take on the Buccaneers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The Saints are coming off a incredible win over the Cowboys last week where they were unable to score any touchdowns but managed four field goals. With a stellar showing from their defense the Saints kept Dallas to 10 points and managed to pull out a much needed victory over a tough opponent.
On the other side the Buccaneers just pulled off a surprising 55-40 win over the Rams last week. The Buccaneers are also currently sporting Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, two great wide receivers who have some of the best receiving yards in the NFL right now.
With Drew Brees still on the sidelines the Saints are still struggling offensively under Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback. Part of the problem is that the Saints have been letting him get sacked far too much in the last three games. Bridgewater and the blockers will need to do a much better job if they want to stop the Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
While the Saints are currently the kings of the NFC South the Buccaneers may be one good game from taking that title from them.
Still, the Saints have home field advantage once again which may give them the edge they need while they wait for Brees to recover.
The game kicks off at noon.
You can catch the game on FOX or listen to the game on AM 1400.
