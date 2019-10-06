McNeese rides big fourth quarter to down Southeastern, 38-34

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys welcomed Southeastern, the number one team in the Southland Conference, to town on Saturday and with that came former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry as he’s now the defensive coordinator of the Lions.
The Cowboys were first to strike after Cody Orgeron found Davion Curtis across the middle for their first score on the night. That marked Curtis’ first receiving touchdown this season. Pokes took a 7-0 lead.
After a made field goal McNeese leads 10-3 in the second quarter. Orgeron extends that lead after he connects with Cyron Sutton on the long pass for another six. Cowboys pull out in front 17-3.
Cowboys went into the half leading, 24-10.
Southeastern did make a run, taking the lead 27-24 in the fourth quarter. But - the Pokes would respond by having a 14-point fourth quarter and coming out victorious.
That was th Cowboys first conference win this season, along with Coach Giblert’s first-ever SLC victory.
More details to come.
