LSU receives first-place votes but keeps same rankings in latest college football polls
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth score against Utah State on Oct. 5, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 6, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 3:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU received two first-place votes in the AP Top 25 Poll but did not move from its No. 5 or its No. 6 spot in the Coaches Poll.

The No. 3 spot is now shared by Ohio State and Georgia in the AP Top 25. It’s the first time it has happened since Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi were both ranked No. 3. Florida jumped three spots to No. 7 after beating Auburn. Those Tigers fell five spots to No. 12 after the loss.

The top two teams, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson, remained in the same places after both were on byes.

No. 5 LSU will next face No. 7 Florida in Tiger Stadium on October 12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. LSU is a 14.5-point favorite in the game.

AP Top 10

  • 1. Alabama (5-0)
  • 2. Clemson (5-0)
  • 3. Georgia (5-0)
  • 3. Ohio State (6-0)
  • 5. LSU (5-0)
  • 6. Oklahoma (5-0)
  • 7. Florida (6-0)
  • 8. Wisconsin (5-0)
  • 9. Notre Dame (4-1)
  • 10. Penn State (5-0)

Coaches Top 10

  1. Alabama (5-0)
  2. Clemson (5-0)
  3. Georgia (5-0)
  4. Ohio State (6-0)
  5. Oklahoma (5-0)
  6. LSU (5-0)
  7. Florida (6-0)
  8. Wisconsin (5-0)
  9. Penn State (5-0)
  10. Notre Dame (4-1)

