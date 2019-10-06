FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms through early evening with the much awaited cold front arriving Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon temperatures once again have climbed into the lower 90’s making it for another hot day and making things worse is the heat index which across the area has it feeling more like 100. There remains a chance for scattered thunderstorms as we go through the afternoon with rain chances around 30%. The showers and storms will be a little more widespread than they were on Saturday which will hopefully help to keep things a little cooler. Into the overnight hours temperatures will remain warm as it drops back into the lower to middle 70’s.
Finally, Monday is just around the corner and the day everyone is waiting for as the much-awaited cold front arrives. Rain chances will increase as we head into the afternoon hours with the northern parishes seeing the increase in rain earlier on around the lunch time hour according to the latest models. Temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80’s during the early afternoon and as the front pushes through temperatures will begin to drop as the northerly winds and drier air settle in. Lows Monday night look to drop back into the lower 60’s for us which will be a refreshing change.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain dry and high pressure dominates the middle portion of the country and temperatures will be much more manageable coupled with lower dew point values. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the lower 80’s farther north and middle 80’s along and south of I-10. Lows will still remain in lower to middle 60’s for both days. As we head into the end of the week dew points and temperatures will creep back up as well as rain chances ahead of a second front.
The tropics remain quiet especially in the Gulf and Caribbean which is a welcomed sight for southwest Louisiana. There is a disturbance in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center is monitoring but will be no threat to southwest Louisiana as it’s forming on an old front moving out to sea. Remember hurricane season isn’t over, but with every front that comes through it will help us to remain in the clear suppressing anything to the south and moving eastward.
