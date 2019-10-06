FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms through early evening with the much awaited cold front arriving Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon temperatures once again have climbed into the lower 90’s making it for another hot day and making things worse is the heat index which across the area has it feeling more like 100. There remains a chance for scattered thunderstorms as we go through the afternoon with rain chances around 30%. The showers and storms will be a little more widespread than they were on Saturday which will hopefully help to keep things a little cooler. Into the overnight hours temperatures will remain warm as it drops back into the lower to middle 70’s.