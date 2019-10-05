Sen. Bill Cassidy visits Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sen. Bill Cassidy made a few visits across Southwest Louisiana Friday, taking a stop in Westlake to celebrate Lyondell Basell's 60th anniversary to acknowledge how the industry has impacted the future of the area.
“May you be here sixty years from now, whoever is speaking at that time will note, just as I have, that the quality of this place, with these wages and these benefits, has so positively affected not just those who work here now, but their children and their grandchildren,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy’s visit to the area coincided with news from the U.S. Department of Labor that the country’s unemployment rate is 3.5 percent, the lowest in 50 years.
During a stop at the West Calcasieu Port, Cassidy noted how Southwest Louisiana’s landscape is so important to the economy.
“We in Louisiana not only have a geography that allows us to ship goods around the world, we have a really good workforce,” Cassidy said. “They routinely take six barges at a time safely across our country.”
He cited the tax cut and jobs act as an indirect policy that helped lower the unemployment rate — saying there’s no better way to learn about its impact than seeing the results himself.
The September unemployment numbers for Louisiana will come out later this month. The August numbers put Louisiana’s jobless rate at 4.3 percent. In the Lake Charles region unemployment was 4 percent.
