McNeese football has 4 p.m. start against Southeastern Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are set to take on the Southeastern Lions at Cowboy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
McNeese (2-3, 0-2) is looking for a win after back-to-back losses to Sam Houston and Abilene Christian, leaving the Cowboys winless in the Southland Conference.
Southeastern (3-1, 2-0) is looking to stay atop the Southland standings, where they are tied for first place with Sam Houston State (3-2, 2-0).
The Pokes have fared well against Southeastern at home, historically - McNeese is 6-2 when they play at home against Southeastern.
You can watch the game on CST (Channel 42 for Suddenlink).
You can also listen to the game live at 92.9 The Lake.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.