Man arrested after Lake Charles Civic Center drive-by shooting
Toni Cartez January, 21 (Source: Lake Charles Police)
By Patrick Deaville | October 5, 2019 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 6:47 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says a suspect has been arrested following a drive-by shooting at the Lake Charles Civic Center early this morning, Oct. 5, 2019.

Public Information Officer Corporal Scott Dougherty says police responded to a weapons complaint on Lakeshore Dr. around 6:34 a.m.

During their investigation officers say they identified the suspect as Toni Cartez January, 21, who they believe fired multiple rounds from inside a moving vehicle.

Officers say no injuries were reported but that a window at the Lake Charles Civic Center was struck.

January was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail for assault by drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated property damage, and possession of a Schedule I drug.

Judge Mike Canaday has set January’s bond at $275,000.

