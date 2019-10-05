Man arrested after Lake Charles Civic Center drive-by shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department says a suspect has been arrested following a drive-by shooting at the Lake Charles Civic Center early this morning, Oct. 5, 2019.
Public Information Officer Corporal Scott Dougherty says police responded to a weapons complaint on Lakeshore Dr. around 6:34 a.m.
During their investigation officers say they identified the suspect as Toni Cartez January, 21, who they believe fired multiple rounds from inside a moving vehicle.
Officers say no injuries were reported but that a window at the Lake Charles Civic Center was struck.
January was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish jail for assault by drive-by shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated property damage, and possession of a Schedule I drug.
Judge Mike Canaday has set January’s bond at $275,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.