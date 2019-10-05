LSU takes on Utah State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LSU is set to take on Utah State this morning at Tiger Stadium.
With their big win over Texas, LSU (4-0) is sitting at No. 5 in the Top 25.
Still, the Tigers still can’t afford to get overconfident.
The lone loss for Utah State (3-1) came in Week 1, when the Aggies played 22nd-ranked, and still undefeated, Wake Forest (5-0) within three, 38-35.
The Aggies have a quick offense to rival LSU. Utah State has scored at least 20 points in 21 consecutive games. Quarterback Jordan Love is already getting some NFL draft hype.
Of course, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is getting plenty of attention of his own. Through the first four games of the year, he’s thrown for 17 touchdowns and 1,500 yards.
Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
You can watch the game on the SEC Network or listen to the game at FM 97.9 and AM 1580.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.