LSU dominates Utah State with total team effort

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -
In search of a strong effort out of the bye week, LSU delivered with a dominant 42-6 win over Utah State.
LSU started the scoring on their first drive of the game with a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon to take a 7-0 lead. Then their defense came to play. After a Burrow interception deep in their own territory, a sack from Neil Farrell Jr. kept the Aggies from scoring a touchdown to tie the game. A field goal would make it 7-3.
After Utah State scored another three, to make it 7-6, LSU would find the endzone again to make it 14-6 with a Burrow quarterback sneak.
Finally, though, the Aggies appeared to find a rhythm on offense. And then thanks to a roughing the punter call on LSU, they were driving in Tigers territory. However, that drive came to an abrupt stop with a Derek Stingley Jr. interception to keep Utah State from putting anymore points on the board.
From there, LSU would put together one of their best drives of the day. They marched the ball 99 yards down the field and found pay dirt with a Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase 25-yard touchdown pass. They took a 21-6 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same. After forcing the Aggies to punt to start the third quarter, LSU went 53 yards for another touchdown. This one was courtesy of a Justin Jefferson catch in the endzone to give the Tigers a 28-6 lead.
And that duo wasn’t done. The icing on the cake was a 39-yard shot down the field from Burrow to Jefferson again that made it 35-6. Burrow finished the game completing 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and five touchdowns. Jefferson hauled in nine of those throws for 155 yards and a pair of scores.
The win over Utah State is the Tigers’ last non-conference game of the regular season. They’ll begin a run of seven straight SEC games with Florida next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.