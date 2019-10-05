FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer hangs on for one more day before the much anticipated cold front arrives bringing cooler weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday is another summer like day with temperatures and humidity sticking around. Temperatures are climbing again into the lower 90’s with heat indices into the upper 90’s pushing close to 100. Rain chances are limited for today as high pressure as moved a little closer and the weak front to the north dissipating. Chances remain around 20% with hit and miss storms through the evening looking to me more miss than hit. Heading into the overnight hours temperatures will drop once again into the lower to middle 70’s making for another warm evening.
As we head into Sunday, we have to put up with the summer feel for one more day as temperatures rise into the lower 90’s once more ahead of our approaching cold front. Rain chances will be around 30% as we head into the afternoon but not a wash-out by any means so any outdoor plans should be fine with just a few storms around. You can always check the KPLC weather app for the latest push alerts as well as live look at radar.
Monday is the day everyone has been waiting for as the much-anticipated cold front arrives bringing an increased rain chance as well as cooler temperatures. As we head into the afternoon time frame showers and storms will increase in coverage as the front approaches with rain chances at 40%. As the front moves through Monday evening we can expect temperatures to drop and models are showing lows Tuesday morning into the lower 60’s for most areas.
Things will dry out for both Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure will settle in over us with cooler temperatures with highs in the lowers 80’s for Tuesday and middle 80’s for Wednesday. Lows both days will be in the lower to middle 60’s across the region. It will finally feel like fall across southwest Louisiana. So, get out and enjoy it!
As for the tropic’s things are quiet and will remain that way as we continue to have cold fronts pushing through the region. We still aren’t out of the woods entirely so don’t write off the hurricane season as we still have several more weeks in the season. As the cold front make their way through it will help to keep any activity away from southwest Louisiana.
