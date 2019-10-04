What questions do you want asked in the final debate of the Louisiana governor’s race?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC and Gray Television stations across the state are hosting the final debate of the Louisiana Governor’s race, and we want to hear from you. We’re asking voters across Louisiana to share with us the questions they want to ask the candidates.
Use your phone to record yourself asking your question, send it to us by tapping “Add Media” below, and your question may appear in our live debate!
Some tips to keep in mind:
- Keep it short! Try to keep your video under 30 seconds. The shorter, the better.
- Introduce yourself. Start the video by saying your name and where you’re from.
- Avoid questions for specific candidates.
- Hold your phone horizontally while you record. This will make it easier to see on TV.
“Election 2019: The Final Debate" will air live on KPLC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The stations have extended a provisional invitation to participate to every candidate in the race – U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Governor John Bel Edwards, Gary Landrieu, Patrick Landry and Eddie Rispone.
All participants are required to achieve 5 percent or higher in a poll commissioned by Gray Television and its partners. The results, which will be released on Monday, Oct. 7, will be the final determination for participation.
Election day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
