Touchdown Live: Week 5 scoreboard
October 4, 2019 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:08 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES

  • New Iberia at Barbe
  • Sam Houston at Comeaux
  • Sulphur at Lafayette
  • DeQuincy at Leesville
  • Opelousas at LaGrange
  • Jennings at Washington-Marion
  • Church Point at St. Louis
  • Oakdale at Westlake
  • Jonesboro-Hodge at Rosepine
  • D’Arbonne Woods Charter at Vinton
  • Welsh at Vandebilt Catholic
  • Basile at Grand Lake
  • Geuydan at East Beauregard

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES

  • Iowa 13, DeRidder 3
  • Lake Charles College Prep 27, Kinder 20
  • Tioga 47, South Beauregard 14
  • Lake Arthur 55, Pickering 7
  • Oberlin 34, Hamilton Christian 8
  • Merryville 26, Elton 14

