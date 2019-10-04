Third suspect arrested in Aug. 29 shooting at 4th Ave. convenience store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting on 4th Avenue on Aug. 29, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum.
Damon England Halams, 19, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Lake Charles Police S.W.A.T. team.
He was wanted after being identified as a suspect in a drive-by shooting at a local convenience store, Kirkum said. Chad Demond Levier, 20, of Lake Charles, and a juvenile boy were already been arrested.
According to the initial report, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Lake Charles Police Department was notified of two males with gunshot wounds to the head being brought to a local hospital.
The subsequent investigation found that Levier was involved in a drive-by shooting at the convenience store, shooting Halams from a moving car, according to Sgt. Det. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Halams is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $200,000.
