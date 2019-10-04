SWLA Arrest Report - Oct, 3. 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 3, 2019.
Glenn Allen Granger, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 32, Sulphur: Rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kirk Kennedy Johnson, 26, Oakdale: Communicating of false information of planned arson (2 charges).
Jerri Donna Rodgers, 53, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Carol Elaine Mack, 62, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
William Edward Plaster, 39, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Michael Ray Joubert II, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Mieka Leah Rogalski, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, of possession of a legend drug without a prescription; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contempt of court (7 charges).
Jamie Jimenez, 40, Houston, TX: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; property damage under $1,000.
Traci Michelle Smith, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Robert Chad Shuff, 43, Lake Charles: Assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault (2 charges).
Bobby Lee Myers Jr., 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; failure to stop or yield; obscured windows; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Steven Romalice Lewis, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
John Cleveland Miller, 50, Westlake: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Krystal Ann Simpson, 36, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.