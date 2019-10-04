Sulphur police investigate report of abuse at group home

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is under arrest after reports of abuse at a group home in Sulphur.
Detectives with the Sulphur Police Department began investigating on Aug. 17, 2019, after receiving a report of abuse of people with infirmities at the home, according to Capt. Jason Gully, spokesman for the department. Detectives learned there were multiple victims.
Marissa Bowman was arrested on Oct. 2, 2019, on three counts of cruelty to the infirmed. Bowman turned herself in to the Sulphur Police Department.
The lead investigator is Det. Jeremy Cain.
