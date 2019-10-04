State Fire Marshal urges safety precautions at Haunted Houses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Blood curdling screams, faces of the undead and creepy crawly sensations are the best-- as long as they are make-believe for Halloween. The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to keep it safe fun.
Ashley Rodrigue says planning for emergencies is essential.
“We welcome anyone to reach out to our office, if there are some concerning elements to these facilities or even if there are some suspicions that it was never checked by our office,” she said.
For temporary amusement structures that operate less than 30 days, no more than 25 occupants are allowed at any time and various fire prevention measures must be in place.
Since haunted houses distort one's sense of reality no fake smoke is allowed, though dry ice is accepted. Loud alarms, emergency lighting and clearly marked exits are required.
“You have to have someone, a staff member stationed by where the alarm will go off, so when they hear it, they can flip lights, they can turn off any kind of electronic mechanisms that might be going on, flashing lights. Anything that’s disorienting (they must) stop, so that people can figure out where they are and how to get out,” said Rodrigue.
It's also required to have fire department presence or fire extinguishers with people trained in how to use them and a water hose long enough to reach every room of the structure.
“That’s so there can be some sort of immediate reaction while 911 is being called,” she said.
Plus, Rodrigue says use fire resistant materials for haunted houses and costumes to help make sure it's a happy Halloween, memorable for all the right reasons.
