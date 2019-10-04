Sports Person of the Week - Orlandezz Leday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite starting the season with an 0-3 record, LaGrange had a sense of optimism after taking former district foe Sulphur to the wire. The Gators knew they were close to flipping a switch.
“We made a few mistakes at the end and they made a play and we didn’t make a play," said LaGrange head coach Marrico Wilson. "But, I think that was a turning point in our season because I saw the fight in our kids and I saw the hurt after we lost.”
Then came their week four battle with crosstown opponent LCCP.
“Every game we want to make a statement but this game it was personal," LaGrange quarterback Quintorus Jones said. "We actually know them and hang out with them, some of them we even went to middle school with.”
After trailing the Blazers by nine in the third, the Gators chomped back and pulled away with a 32-21 win, their first victory as a program since October of 2017.
“It felt like we were champions," LaGrange receiver Orlandezz Leday expressed. "It felt like we didn’t lose last year. We forgot about last year, we got our first win.”
“It really hit me when we got in the locker room and took all of our stuff off and coach said, ‘Great win," Jones expressed.
Senior Orlandezz Leday shined offensively in the win catching two of Quintorus Jones' three touchdown passes including a 64-yarder in the third to put the Gators up for good.
“When I beat him off the line I just focused on the ball and I knew my team was going to finish behind me after the touchdown,” Leday recalled.
“If you’re going to be a leader you have to lead by example and over the past couple weeks he comes out here ready to practice and he practices like he plays and it showed last Friday,” Wilson said of Leday.
LaGrange describes the feeling of winning as sweet and it's a feeling they want to have for the rest of 2019.
“I want to always feel that feeling," Jones said. "We’re tired of always being like we should’ve done this and we lost and things like that. We just want the feeling of winning.”
