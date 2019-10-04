Real IDs required across U.S. next year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been three years Thursday since the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has been issuing Real IDs. Starting next October, federal agencies across the country will require this new type of identification to fly or enter federal facilities.
In Louisiana — the Office of Motor Vehicles says the only acceptable form of identification is a Real ID or passport.
“Real ID or a passport will be needed each time you board a plane. It’s federal rules. It’s not state buildings, it’s federal buildings. It’s things you don’t really think about like going into federal court or going on vacation," Karen St. Germain, the Commissioner for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, said.
Real IDs look just like a driver’s license that has a star in the upper right portion. To get one, you have to bring certain documents to the OMV.
“It doesn’t cost any more than your regular driver’s license. We do not charge any extra fees. It’s just the documents you’re going to need. You need your birth certificate or your passport," St. Germain said.
You’ll also need your social security card or a W2 form with your SSN and two forms of address identification.
Heath Allen, the Executive Director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, said because there are so many documents needed to get one, traveling is made safer for everyone.
“There are a lot of different requirements with the real id, but, when you strip it all down, it’s more or less a national standard for identification. So, the person with the identification — you know who they say they are," Allen said.
One woman at the airport, Angela Foreman, said she doesn’t have a Real ID yet but plans to get one soon.
“We go out of the country three times a year. It’s something they require so we’re going to start working on that here soon," Foreman said.
Another traveler, Aphra Bond, already has her ID and said it’s worth it.
“I think it’s great. I did it once, and it was kind of a pain to get all the documentation together. I had to order my marriage license and all kinds of stuff but now I’m done," Bond said.
Allen said the sooner you get the ID, the better.
“If you’re planning to get one, sooner than later wouldn’t hurt," Allen said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.