FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer conditions through the weekend with fall like weather arriving for early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday’s afternoon highs once again will be in the lower to middle 90’s keeping the summer feel in play for our area. Heat indices will climb once again into the upper 90’s and triple digits as humidity is still a factor. A weak cold front to the north will help to keep the chances of rain around for the afternoon and chances are running around 30%. While it won’t be a washout for your Friday night football the threat still exists for a couple showers or storms around so it would be a good time to check out the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and look at radar.
As for the weekend things look to remain fairly dry and hot once again with highs in the lower 90’s and rain chances remaining around 20% for Saturday with a 30% chance for showers and storms as we head into Sunday. Increased rain chances for Sunday are due to the approaching cold front everyone is talking about which will bring much welcomed relief with temperatures as we head into early next week. While models have bumped temperatures back up slightly, we can still expect to see temperatures dropping back into the 60’s for Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to remain warm, but back to average for highs as most models agree temperatures could be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s across our regions with lows in the middle 60’s. The big noticeable change will be the drop-in humidity as drier air works into the area from the north thanks to more northerly winds. So, get out and enjoy the lower humidity and temperatures!
In the tropics the disturbance in the Caribbean has moved into the southern Gulf where it has a zero percent chance of development over the next several according to the National Hurricane Center. The cold front arriving on Monday will help to keep the disturbance to the south and will help to keep things clear here in Southwest Louisiana.
