FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer conditions through the weekend with fall like weather arriving for early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday’s afternoon highs once again will be in the lower to middle 90’s keeping the summer feel in play for our area. Heat indices will climb once again into the upper 90’s and triple digits as humidity is still a factor. A weak cold front to the north will help to keep the chances of rain around for the afternoon and chances are running around 30%. While it won’t be a washout for your Friday night football the threat still exists for a couple showers or storms around so it would be a good time to check out the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and look at radar.