FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms possible by late-afternoon; two cold fronts lined up for next week

Rain chances today are only around 30% in the late afternoon hours and will taper off after 7 p.m. as the sun sets. Lower chances of rain are ahead for this weekend as a dominate ridge of high pressure and absence of lifting as the front that brings the storms today fades away. It will get hot enough though in the afternoon to spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm with rain chances Saturday and Sunday at 20% for this possibility. The better chances of rain return on Monday as the long-awaited front arrives. The latest models have backed off slightly on the cool factor associated with this front, but still drive temperatures down into the 60s Monday night into Tuesday morning but bring high temperatures back into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.