FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms possible by late-afternoon; two cold fronts lined up for next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As has been the case the past few mornings, a threat for some patchy fog will exist closer to sunrise and could affect your morning commute, so be prepared to encounter some on the morning drive in a few spots. Temperatures starting out this morning won’t drop below the 70s with another summer-like feel on this 4th day of October, while we still anxiously await the first real fall cold front of the season next week.
Afternoon highs return to the middle 90s today with heat index values around 100 most of the afternoon. A weak and fading front to our north will again be the focal point for showers and thunderstorm development this afternoon with another round of scattered storms developing by late afternoon and continuing through sunset. If you’re heading out to high school football games this evening, take a poncho and be sure to have the free KPLC First Alert weather app handy to check radar and receive push notifications in the event of adverse weather during the game.
Rain chances today are only around 30% in the late afternoon hours and will taper off after 7 p.m. as the sun sets. Lower chances of rain are ahead for this weekend as a dominate ridge of high pressure and absence of lifting as the front that brings the storms today fades away. It will get hot enough though in the afternoon to spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm with rain chances Saturday and Sunday at 20% for this possibility. The better chances of rain return on Monday as the long-awaited front arrives. The latest models have backed off slightly on the cool factor associated with this front, but still drive temperatures down into the 60s Monday night into Tuesday morning but bring high temperatures back into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon.
The noticeable change next week will be a drop in humidity which will end the extreme summer swelter and bring temperatures back closer to seasonal normal for a few days. The even better news for you cool weather lovers is another cold front is forecast to move in by next Friday and Saturday, and this front looks to be even cooler than the one early next week. Highs by next weekend may only be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
The tropics still bear watching for possible development over the southern Gulf of Mexico and into the Bay of Campeche over the weekend and next week, but any development will remain suppressed down in the same region through next week as the cold front keeps any tropical mischief well away from Southwest Louisiana. There are currently no named tropical systems in the entire Atlantic basin and the only area to watch through next week will be the southern Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical formation.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
