A conversation on racial justice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There's growing interest across the country in moving the race conversation forward.
The idea is to listen and talk about hard topics such as white privilege and racial inequality.
There’s a conversation started in Lake Charles to which all are welcome.
Those gathered for the community conversation on racial justice included 74-year-old year old Yvonne Malveaux who grew up in Lake Charles in segregated times.
“I could not drink at the same faucet as a white person drank at. I couldn’t go in Sears or Crest or Mullers and sit at the counter and eat,” said Malveaux.
She was six or seven years old when she became aware of the race divide when she sat at a store counter.
“I wanted some food and my mother said, ‘You can’t do that!’ and I said, ‘What you mean I can’t do that, look at these people,’ Malveaux said to her mom. "'Only white people can sit at the counter,' her mom repeated. ‘Baby, we’re colored, and you can’t eat here,’ said her mom.
No doubt, white people or younger people who hear Malveaux’ s story will likely see segregation in a new light.
As members of the diverse group talk and share experiences, maybe they will be less judgmental. Maybe they will have more empathy. Maybe they will think more before they speak.
Organizer Ann Romero, with the Welcome Table, says they are talking about things like bias, prejudice, racism and how it plays out in our lives.
“Despite all of the progress that’s been made legally especially, about integration, segregation, slavery and so forth, there’s still a lot of prejudice and racist behavior not only individually but institutionally,” said Romero.
Malveaux agrees there’s been a lot of progress but that more change is needed.
“Children learn by what they hear, by what they see and how you act. And they only way you can effect change is to change our selves,” said Malveaux.
Change, that perhaps comes when people with different backgrounds have a conversation about racial justice.
There are two more sessions one at 6 pm Tuesday, October 8th at Central Library on Ernest Street. They will begin with a short video by Dr. Robin DiAngelo entitled White Privilege. Dr. Delma Porter will then facilitate a brief discussion.
At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday October 29, national speaker, racial justice educator and author of Waking Up White, Debby Irving, will speak. She will be accompanied by Cambridge School Board member Manikka Bowman. Irving will discuss how society perpetuates racism unintentionally at various levels. Then Irving and Bowman will engage in a dialogue addressing the issues, followed by question and answer.
