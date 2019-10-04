Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley

By Patrick Deaville | October 4, 2019 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 10:22 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for all residents of the Ragley area that live on the following roads:

  • Briar Marsh
  • Berkin
  • Quail Hollow
  • Habetz
  • White Oak
  • West Newman
  • South Newman
  • East Newman
  • Roberts
  • Black Jack
  • Levon
  • Hoffpauir
  • Welcome
  • Bob Long
  • Thigpen Rd.
  • And 150 Shady Oaks.

If residents have any questions they can call waterworks 3 at 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.

