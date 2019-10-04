Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for all residents of the Ragley area that live on the following roads:
- Briar Marsh
- Berkin
- Quail Hollow
- Habetz
- White Oak
- West Newman
- South Newman
- East Newman
- Roberts
- Black Jack
- Levon
- Hoffpauir
- Welcome
- Bob Long
- Thigpen Rd.
- And 150 Shady Oaks.
If residents have any questions they can call waterworks 3 at 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.
