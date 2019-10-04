Author of ‘Murder in the Bayou’ speaking at Sulphur Regional Library

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Ethan Brown, author of ‘Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8,’ will be at the Sulphur Regional Library this weekend to discuss his book, according to Christy Comeaux with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library system.
Brown will be available at 1 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 5 to answer questions and speak with attendees. Brown will be covering a range of topics such as his investigatory methods, information he gathered, and the process of researching and writing the book, Comeaux said.
A book sale and signing will take place after the discussion.
According to Comeaux, this event is not to discuss theories or make accusations.
