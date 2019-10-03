SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 2, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 2, 2019.
Shannon WIlliams Mcquilliams, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nancy Elizabeth Prater, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Kenika Shantal Bouchelle, 25, Melbourne, FL: Identity theft.
Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder.
Eric Lee Linden, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required on vehicles; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Elizabeth Lopez, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Deborah Mae Dorris, 21, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; forgery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
Tyrus Levar Perez, 21, Huntsville, TX: Headlamps on motor vehicles; turning signals required; possession of a Schedule I drug; obstruction of justice.
Jalion Andrew Hantz, 26, Lake Charles: Turning movements required; driving on the right side of the road; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Kenneth Sylvester Brown Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Megan Elizabeth Long, 33, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Charles Leroy Shreve III, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Casey Elias Aulds, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Coree Lin Perkins, 26, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; stopping, standing, or parking in prohibited places; no drivers license; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; identity theft.
Barah Zebariah Wood, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Dewayne Wilson, 40, Dayton, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; criminal conspiracy.
Joanna Robin Crosby, 37, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (2 charges).
Joseph Lynn Kirklin Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); probation violation; probation detainer (2 charges).
Bryant Antwon Hansbrough, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Rachel Renee Fabre, 34, Barwick, LA: ARDC detainer.
Mario Ivan Mendoza-Izaguirre, 38, Lake Charles: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Jemyric Latroy Goins, 22, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Brandon Christian Hightower, 33, Humble, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft worth between $5,000 and $25,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice; arson; trespassing (3 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business; racketeering; theft worth $25,000 or more; property damage worth under $1,000 (4 charges); unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.
Willie Gerard Foley, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.
Gabriel Reyshard Scroggins, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third degree rape.
Courtney Nicole Vincent, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Stephanie Sue Trahan, 37, Hayes: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Marissa Noel Bowman, 24, Lake Charles: Cruelty to a person with infirmities (3 charges).
