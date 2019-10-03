Suspect arrested in McNeese sexual assault investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault that took place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Director of Public Information for McNeese State University says that Gabriel Reyshard Scroggins, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested yesterday by the McNeese Police Department.
Scroggins has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional center for contempt of court and third degree rape.
The alleged sexual assault happened at the residence hall over the weekend.
The investigation into this case is ongoing.
