Rep. Mike Johnson holds town hall, discusses what’s unfolding in Washington

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Representative Mike Johnson had a lot to say about the drama surrounding the impeachment inquiry at a town hall meeting in DeRidder Wednesday.
While the impeachment inquiry started just a week ago, Johnson said Democrats have been working to get President Trump out of the White House for some time now.
“They want to impeach the president, they’ve been saying it since the day he took office. So, they’re looking for any reason under the sun. I think they’ve abused the process and I think they’ve weaponized impeachment. It’s a very serious responsibility of the congress and it is very rarely used for a reason. They try and fit it into their political agenda and I think the whole country is going to suffer for it," Johnson said.
Johnson said the country will suffer for it in a handful of ways.
“Americans increasingly are losing faith in our institutions — the institutions of Congress, the rule of law and equal justice of the law. Those are important concepts and principles for us to maintain and I think they’re being jeopardized," Johnson said.
While Johnson believes the inquiry is a waste of time — some of his constituents ask him to hear all the facts before completely dismissing it.
“He has shown that he is not willing to follow the law, he’s shown contempt for the rule of law and he has shown he believes himself to be above the law. This is not something we should condone as American citizens. I believe that he’s worthy of impeachment and I hope when it comes time to vote on this, you will at least seriously consider the idea he might be deserving of it," Mark Ifland, one of Johnson’s constituents, said.
“To date, no one has yet stated any specific crime. You may say he has a disdain for the rule of law, okay? I get it. Reasonable people can disagree.” butted to “I always follow the truth, wherever it leads. I believe in the rule of law. I believe that transcends any personality, party or anything. It’s a central premise of our republic and we’re going to do our duty here. But I’m just telling you, as a, I didn’t see a quid pro quo in there," Johnson replied.
