Lake Charles creates online permit center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles has rolled out a new way to submit permits to the city. It’s called the permit center and contractors and developers can submit their permit applications, plans, fire marshal review letters and more online. Doug Burguieres, Assistant Director of Planning and Development, says it makes it more convenient.
“That was one of the concerns for developers and contractors having to travel back and forth from Sulphur or South Lake Charles to get downtown to pay for those permits can utilize this,” Burguieres, “It’s time-saving, efficient, and easy for everyone to use.”
Burguieres says the city has been using it for the last three weeks and that it comes at no extra cost to the taxpayer.
“It’s based on users,” Burguieres said. “We have a $5 tech fee for each permit so it’s not passed on to the taxpayer, it’s passed on to the user of the service,”
To access the site, you can either go to the City of Lake Charles’ website or MyPermitNow.org
