KPLC’s Community Christmas and Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration

If you find yourself in need this year, now is the time to register for assistance through KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree. The program will provide food boxes for individuals and families, and Christmas gifts for children 12 and under. Elderly persons 60 years of age and over, and the disabled, can register on Wednesday, October 9th between 8am-5:30pm at the Salvation Army 3020 Legion Street in Lake Charles. Applicants will need to provide a picture ID, birth certificates and custody papers for all children, proof of address, all bills and all income, and a SNAP benefit letter.