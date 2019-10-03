Guidry returns to McNeese as Cowboys host No. 19 Southeastern Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve waited a long time for this one. Game week has come for our top McNeese match up going into the season as former Cowboy head coach Lance Guidry will make his return to the Hole as the defensive coordinator for Southeastern. But, it’s been the offense that the Lions have hung their hats on as the team averages nearly 40 points and 450 yards per game. That’s not to say Guidry’s defense is slacking as the Lions average four sacks per game, which is good for the top spot in the Southland.