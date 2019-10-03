Guidry returns to McNeese as Cowboys host No. 19 Southeastern Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve waited a long time for this one. Game week has come for our top McNeese match up going into the season as former Cowboy head coach Lance Guidry will make his return to the Hole as the defensive coordinator for Southeastern. But, it’s been the offense that the Lions have hung their hats on as the team averages nearly 40 points and 450 yards per game. That’s not to say Guidry’s defense is slacking as the Lions average four sacks per game, which is good for the top spot in the Southland.
“Coach Guidry has a great defense and a great defensive scheme as always. He always has one of the top defenses in the country," McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "For me, I just need to trust my preparation throughout this whole week and spend a little more time in the film room getting a beat on him. Obviously it helps the past couple years being at practice and seeing a lot of those same looks and shells so it’s going to be fun.”
With the Cowboys entering the meat of their conference schedule, they feel this match up is a must-win not only because they’re facing a former coach but simply because they don’t want to fall to 0-3 in the conference.
“Obviously everybody on the team knows the circumstances at hand," Orgeron admitted. "Our backs are against the wall a little bit in conference and we’re 0-2. We’re a couple plays away from that record being a little different.”
“If we want to stay in the conference and the playoffs, we need to win," said McNeese linebacker Kody Fulp. "Anything can happen in this conference, everybody is good. In college football it’s hard to win every week so if we can get this one we’ll keep it rolling.”
Saturday also marks the first early game for the Pokes this season as they’ll kick off at 4 p.m. as opposed to 6 p.m.
