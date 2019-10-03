FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot sunshine ahead with a few late-afternoon storms through Friday

The tropics still bear watching this week as an area of low pressure over the western Caribbean will move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually into the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Models keep this disturbed weather pushed south over the southern Gulf through late next week thanks to a cold front moving through. As of now, there is no reason for concern regardless of whether this system develops or not, but the southern Gulf is the favorable area to keep an eye on over the next couple weeks due to the persistence of lower pressures in the region.