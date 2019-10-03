FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot sunshine ahead with a few late-afternoon storms through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures as you wake up remain in the 70s with the humid feel that we’ve grown so accustomed to still in full effect. Areas of fog are still likely to develop closer to sunrise, so be prepared for that as you head out the door this morning. There may also be the need for the umbrella for some spots this afternoon as storms will begin developing across the northern portion of the viewing area by your after-school activities and will continue to be possible through sunset.
Rain chances today are only around 40% but a little higher for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes as these locations will likely see storms developing by mid-afternoon and continue through sunset. Locations along and south of I-10 have a slightly less chance of rain today but the possibility will exist for storms during the late-afternoon to early-evening hours.
A weak front to the north will combine with Gulf moisture and hot temperatures to set off another round of scattered late-afternoon to early evening thunderstorms for Friday, so make sure to have your poncho and the KPLC weather app if you’re planning to head out to high school football tomorrow night. Storms could also contain some lightning but should be quick to pass. I expect storms to be tapering off altogether by 8:00 p.m. both tonight and tomorrow.
The weekend is shaping up to be hot and dry for any outdoor activities in your plans for Saturday with only a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms returning on Sunday. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s both days with nighttime lows in the 70s.
The long-awaited fall front that has been advertised the past several days is still on track for a Monday arrival, pushing through by afternoon and bringing a few showers in its arrival. The front isn’t going to make into much of a significant rain maker but will bring breezy and cooler temperatures to the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Lows Tuesday morning will drop well into the lower 60s with highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest next week with lows in the upper 50s, but a gradual warm-up returns by the end of next week. There is considerable model disagreement on bringing another front through Louisiana with the consensus placed on the warmer trend for now, until things come in to be agreement with long-range guidance.
The tropics still bear watching this week as an area of low pressure over the western Caribbean will move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually into the southern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. Models keep this disturbed weather pushed south over the southern Gulf through late next week thanks to a cold front moving through. As of now, there is no reason for concern regardless of whether this system develops or not, but the southern Gulf is the favorable area to keep an eye on over the next couple weeks due to the persistence of lower pressures in the region.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.