FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more days of the summer heat, then a cool down looks likely early next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday is almost a repeat of what we have seen the past couple days with summer like conditions still firmly in charge. However, rain chances are slightly better today with around a 40% chance. The best chance of rain appears to be north of I-10 and as you slide south of I-10 the chances decrease, but still a possibility remains that we could see some much-welcomed cooling down showers. Temperatures once again will reach the lower 90’s Thursday afternoon with heat indices in the upper 90’s to near 100.
As we push into Friday a weak front will still be within reach of the region helping to spark afternoon showers and storms as well with around a 30% chance. So, if you are heading out to high school football make sure to check our KPLC weather app for the latest updates and check of the radar.
The weekend looks to have more summer like temperatures across the area with temperatures remaining in the lower 90’s with a few hit or miss thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday looks to have a little better chance for rain being around 30% so not a complete washout by any means. This will be in part to our next weather maker that everyone is looking forward to and that is the cold front.
Rain chances will increase to 40% as we head into Monday as that front moves closer and pushes through our region. Monday night should clear out and temperatures drop back into the upper 60’s which is closer to normal for this time of year. As for Tuesday highs will only be in the upper 70’s to near 80 for many of us with lows dipping down into the lower 60’s for many of us. There are signs of another cold front coming into play as we end the next work week with potentially a bigger cool down. Still lots of disagreement upon the models so we will air on the warmer side for now, but we will keep close watch on any changes.
As for the tropics a low pressure in the western Caribbean will make its way towards the west and into the southern portions of the Gulf by this weekend with just a 20% chance of development according to the National Hurricane Center. Models keep the system in the southern Gulf into late next week as the cold front approaches and suppresses things southward. As of now there is no reason for concern, but the southern Gulf is worth keeping eye on over the next couple of weeks with the increase in low pressures in the region.
