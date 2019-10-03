FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more days of the summer heat, then a cool down looks likely early next week

Rain chances will increase to 40% as we head into Monday as that front moves closer and pushes through our region. Monday night should clear out and temperatures drop back into the upper 60’s which is closer to normal for this time of year. As for Tuesday highs will only be in the upper 70’s to near 80 for many of us with lows dipping down into the lower 60’s for many of us. There are signs of another cold front coming into play as we end the next work week with potentially a bigger cool down. Still lots of disagreement upon the models so we will air on the warmer side for now, but we will keep close watch on any changes.