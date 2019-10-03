Be on the lookout for potential scammers posing as local WaterWorks employees

CALCASIEU, La. (KPLC) - If you recently got a knock on your door from someone claiming to be with the water company, chances are it could have been a scam.
Officials with Calcasieu WaterWorks District 8 sent out an alert Tuesday warning customers that a group of men reportedly went to homes asking to take water samples.
WaterWorks District 8 Manager Mitch Hoffpauir said the men are hoping customers let them inside of their homes, but he warns district employees would never ask to gain entry into a customer’s residence.
“Water district stops at the meter," said Hoffpauir. "Never, never will a water district personnel ever ask to go into your residence. They have no business in your house.”
According to a post on the WaterWorks Facebook page, a customer reported a few males - wearing vests, hats, and driving what appeared to be a newer model white truck that was not labeled - who approached her residence, saying they were hired by “the water company” to take water samples and check the water pressure at and around her residence.
Hoffpauir said the men, who were described as four Hispanic males played the part--donned in safety vests and a white four-door work truck, but he said the signs were visible.
“It had nothing at all on it. Nothing to recognize, no emblems or anything and all of our work trucks are going to be like this with tool beds on them.”
He said thankfully the owner of the home was able to connect the dots and put an end to the situation before things got out of hand.
Hoffpauir said since the department was notified about this particular situation, they’ve also heard from three other customers who had their own run-in with the individuals, but thankfully they never gained entry into the residence.
“It turned out actually good, it’s not a good situation whatsoever, but it could have been a lot worse than what it was.”
WaterWorks employees won’t ask customers to let them into their residence by any means due to “safety and privacy.” All WaterWorks employees have uniform shirts and white company vehicles with lights and labels.
If customers have any questions or concerns they are asked to call the WaterWorks District 8 office at 337-582-3064. If assistance is needed after hours the on-call operators can assist you.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said at this time they have no official reports of any of the incidents, as well as no identity of the men. However, they did increase deputy patrols at the residence of the elderly woman who reported the incident to the water district.
