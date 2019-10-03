Bartie defense wants Judge Canaday taken off case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The defense asks that Judge Mike Canaday be taken off the case of Dennis Jerome Bartie, saying the judge has abused his discretion by always siding with the state.
Bartie is accused of second-degree murder of Rose Born who was found stabbed to death in her doughnut shop in 1998.
The motion says Canaday’s rulings against Bartie include that his confession was free and and voluntary when later, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal said it wasn’t.
Defense attorneys say the judge is biased.
The motion to remove Canaday from the case will be heard by one of the other judges who will be randomly chosen.
To read the motion click here.
