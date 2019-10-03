Authorities say 13.5 pounds of marijuana found at Oakdale house

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish authorities say 13.5 pounds of marijuana were found during a drug raid in the Oakdale area Monday.
The marijuana was found in numerous one-gallon storage bags and other bags in a house on Ballard Road, according to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert. Deputies also found nearly 100 pieces of a mixture of large/small crack cocaine rocks and slabs of cocaine, as well as several bags of suspected powder cocaine with a combined estimated weight of 178 grams. A digital scale and hydrocodone pills were also seized.
Deputies also recovered a stolen vehicle hidden behind a shed on the property.
Leroy L. Hobson, 37, was arrested on counts of possession with intent to distribute, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, hydrocodone, and marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of narcotics in a drug-free zone; possession of stolen property; and criminal conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Hebert said narcotics officers began investigating after receiving information in August and September that Hobson was distributing “large quantities” of cocaine and marijuana in the Oakdale area. Narcotics officers documented drug sales from the Ballard Road house and from Hobson’s mother’s house on Allen Street.
Both homes were searched on Oct. 1, although the search of Hobson’s mother’s home “resulted in no further evidence in this case,” Hebert said.
