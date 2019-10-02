15-year-old LaGrange High student arrested for threatening to shoot up school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old male student at LaGrange High has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up his school, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to detectives, the juvenile was in the school office when he allegedly threatened to come back and shoot up the school, Myers said.
After speaking with the suspect he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges of terrorizing.
Det. Greg Jordan is the lead investigator.
