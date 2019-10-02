USA Boxing holds press conference ahead of December’s Olympic Trials

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The countdown is officially on. We’re just over two months out from history being made as the USA Boxing Olympic Trials will be held right here in Lake Charles.
A who’s who of boxing royalty that included 1992 Olympian Raul Marquez gathered at the Golden Nugget Tuesday morning for a press conference ahead of what will be the largest sporting event to ever be held in Southwest Louisiana.
“Five rings, thirty bouts in each ring. It is an incredible event to be part of," boxing promoter Al Valenti said. "We pair it down later in the week, Saturday night there is an admission charge at the Convention Center and then we come here on Sunday for what I call the building of the next generation of champions.”
“There’s a very slight difference between the winners and people that lose," said Olympian and boxing analyst Raul Marquez. "Everybody is going to be very competitive. Somebody is going to have a bad night and somebody is going to have a good night but it’s going to be very competitive.”
The week-long event will kick off on December 9th and will feature 104 of the best boxers in the nation who will compete for one of the 13 spots on the Olympic team that will represent the United States in Tokyo in 2020.
