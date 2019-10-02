Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5

The Broncos hold on to the final spot after a tight road win vs New Iberia. The Broncos once again were electric in the opening quarter as Kyle Bartley threw for three touchdowns to put Big Sam up 21-6. However, the team wouldn't score again until the third quarter as the Jackets outscored Sam Houston 13-7 down the stretch. Despite the less-than-stellar score, a win is a win. The Broncos now have three of them and they've proven to have a strong passing attack. Bartley went for over 352 yards this past week with Grice and Yuhasz each totaling over 100 yards. With Barbe looming next week, a win over Comeaux on Friday is important if the Broncos are eyeing a possible district title.