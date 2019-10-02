Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5

Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5
KPLC 7 SPORTS' TOP 7 LIST LOGO (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | October 2, 2019 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:11 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week four of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 4-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Iota remains the top dog after another blowout win. It's something we've come to expect from the Bulldogs as the team has outscored opponents by nearly 24 points per game since the start of 2018. Last week vs. South Beauregard, Iota got off to a bit of a slow start before pulling away in the second half in the 42-14 win. Luke Doucet continued to add to his rushing total as he went for 196 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tyrone Charlot showed off his explosiveness too as he scored three times and totaled 170 yards. A road test vs. 4A foe North Vermilion awaits.


2. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 4-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

The Oberlin Tigers jump up to the two spot because the team continues to impress. The Tigers have shown an impressive offense at times, but the defense has really carried the team to its 4-0 record. Last week vs. Gueydan, the offense made sure it was heard as the Tigers scored 47 points in the first half. While the team totaled over 400 yards rushing, Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider added a combined 288, along with two touchdowns apiece. A Thursday night game vs. a much improved Hamilton Christian team is next up.


3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 3-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

The Wampus Cats have been the one staple in this list as the team once again remains squarely in the top three. Leesville survived a scare at Pineville last week, as the Cats held off the Rebels to win, 20-13. This was the first game the Leesville offense looked human following a three-game stretch to open the year that saw the Wampus Cats average 50 points a game. Quarterback Jacob Mount threw for 182 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the victory. The Cats host 2A DeQuincy this week.


4. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 2-2
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

I knew the LaGrange Gators would be a handful for LCCP (I said as much on our TDL preview show), but I didn't expect the Blazers to fall. LCCP looked to have wrestled control away from the Gators following a 12-0 deficit, but LaGrange answered by ending the game on a 20-0 run. Quarterback Dillion Simon threw the ball 31 times in the game and totaled over 220 yards and two touchdowns. The Blazers will go back to the drawing board following the loss with the hopes of bouncing back vs. Kinder this week.


5. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 3-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

The Saints took on Welsh in this week's TDL Game of the Week, but the actual game was anything but. SLC jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead before winning the game, 37-0. It was easily St. Louis' best performance of the season so far as the Saints once again leaned on Evan Joubert who totaled three touchdowns on 85 yards rushing. We'll see how bright the SLC defense shines this week hosting the Church Point power rushing attack led by Rodney Dupuis and Kollin Guillory. Each back rushed for over 100 yards last week and Dupuis is just 151 yards shy of breaking the school's all-time rushing record held by McNeese Hall of Famer, Tony Citizen.


6. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 3-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

The Barbe Bucs move up following two wins. One came from the Buccaneers as the team looked solid for the most part putting away a previously undefeated Southside team. The other in the form of Barbe's only loss to 4-0, St. Thomas More. STM rolled an always stout Neville program this past week and will face Catholic- B.R. this week. Barbe's game was never in doubt as the team received a 148-yard day from running back Dylan Lewis. The senior added two scores as well. It was a coming-out party for quarterback Davis Meche as the first-year starter threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-28 passing. District play continues for Barbe as they host 0-4 New Iberia this week.


7. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 3-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 6

The Broncos hold on to the final spot after a tight road win vs New Iberia. The Broncos once again were electric in the opening quarter as Kyle Bartley threw for three touchdowns to put Big Sam up 21-6. However, the team wouldn't score again until the third quarter as the Jackets outscored Sam Houston 13-7 down the stretch. Despite the less-than-stellar score, a win is a win. The Broncos now have three of them and they've proven to have a strong passing attack. Bartley went for over 352 yards this past week with Grice and Yuhasz each totaling over 100 yards. With Barbe looming next week, a win over Comeaux on Friday is important if the Broncos are eyeing a possible district title.

Next three up: Grand Lake (4-0), Basile (2-2), Iowa (2-2)

Best team performance from Week 4: LaGrange Gators

Is there any doubt that LaGrange didn’t have the biggest win of the week? The Gators snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to 2017 and they did so with a win over a very good LCCP team. Wide receiver Orlandezz Leday connected with quarterback Quintorius Jones twice on touchdown passes in the win. Malik Bertrand also added 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.