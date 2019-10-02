Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week four of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Grand Lake (4-0), Basile (2-2), Iowa (2-2)
Best team performance from Week 4: LaGrange Gators
Is there any doubt that LaGrange didn’t have the biggest win of the week? The Gators snapped a 15-game losing streak that dated back to 2017 and they did so with a win over a very good LCCP team. Wide receiver Orlandezz Leday connected with quarterback Quintorius Jones twice on touchdown passes in the win. Malik Bertrand also added 89 yards rushing and a touchdown.
