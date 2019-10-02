Three Forever 21 locations are set to close in Louisiana amid bankruptcy filing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forever 21 on Tuesday said it plans to close 178 unprofitable stores including three in Louisiana, according to a list filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy court in Delaware.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, leaving shopping centers worried that they are about to lose one of their largest tenants. The Los Angeles-based retailer was a pioneer in the fast-fashion industry and opened larger stores as it expanded into a chain of 800 stores including 500 in the U.S.
The retailer operates 6 stores in Louisiana. These are slated for closing:
- Lake Charles (F21 RED); 3401 Derek Dr., Lake Charles, LA 70607
- Juban Crossing (F21 RED); 27853 Juban Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726
- Mall of Acadiana; 5725 Johnston St, Space #D-164, Lafayette, LA
