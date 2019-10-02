Teddy Bridgewater discusses Sunday’s game against the Bucs

TB: “It’s a mixture of both. I feel like this is a tough game to play and wins are hard to come by in this league so whenever you can win you don’t want to take anything away from it because not every team’s able to win. For me it’s just about playing the game the way I play it, but I am aware that when you get down to red zone and things like that you want to come away with touchdowns. You can’t always win a game kicking four field goals, but we did. We know that that’s not how we want to win around here. So there are some areas that we’re going to continue to address and get better at.”