Teddy Bridgewater discusses Sunday’s game against the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater post-practice media availability
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
TB: Opening Statement:“It’s great to be back to work this week. We get a chance to continue to build and keep some of this momentum that we have. Of course, after watching the tape we found some things that we can get better at. We’re going to continue to address those areas but we’re excited to come away with the win that we had last weekend. We’re excited to be moving forward and we know that we have a tough opponent coming in this week in Tampa coming off a huge win for themselves. So we understand that it’s going to be a physical game, it’s going to be a battle, and it’s going to be one that we’ll have to prepare well for.”
Q. You’ve been pretty adamant about you don’t care what it looks like. You don’t care what the numbers look like. You just want to win. Is that all a genesis from the injury or have you always had that?
TB: “It’s a mixture of both. I feel like this is a tough game to play and wins are hard to come by in this league so whenever you can win you don’t want to take anything away from it because not every team’s able to win. For me it’s just about playing the game the way I play it, but I am aware that when you get down to red zone and things like that you want to come away with touchdowns. You can’t always win a game kicking four field goals, but we did. We know that that’s not how we want to win around here. So there are some areas that we’re going to continue to address and get better at.”
Q. What you look at this defense, what stands out? Stout front or what do you see when you see this group as a whole?
TB: “Just having some experience with Todd Bowles last year in New York, I know that it’s a complex defense. They do a lot. They give you a lot of looks. Watching the tape, that’s exactly what you see. You see a defense that’s playing well. They’re playing well stopping the run and they’re doing some things up front to get their guys one on one matchups with the defensive line, linebackers to get to the quarterback. We understand that it’s a complex defense, but we want to have a plan to be able to attack them.”
Q. Sticking to the defense, can you give us your thoughts on Shaq Barrett?
TB: “Oh man, when you see a guy with nine sacks in four games, you have to highlight him. He’s the guy who stands out on film. He also has an interception. He’s the guy that’s making plays on that defense and we’re well aware of him. We understand we have to know where he is on the field.”
Q. What is something you personally wish you were doing better or would like to improve after two games?
TB: “For the most part, it is just finishing those drives with touchdowns. We understand that is a four point play when you are down there. You can either get a field goal or a touchdown. It is a four point swing. It’s one of those deals where you just want to have that aggressive mindset, but at the same time understand that you have points on the board. When we get in the red zone, we just want to be more efficient.”
Q. Obviously, you have played at the end of last season and in the preseason, but now you have played two full games. How is your body holding up? Is there any reservation now or do you feel like I know you are ready to go? There is no doubt about it whatsoever?
TB: “There wasn’t any doubt from the moment I was able to step back on the field, but having to play these two games it just reassures that, your body can withstand whatever (punishment it takes). I’m glad that I’ve had this opportunity to play these two games and I’m just trying to make the best of it.”
Q. What about timing and rhythm? Is that something that did need one or two games of anything or is there anything with those?
TB: “There’s always room for improvement and little areas that you have to improve on, but for the most part I think our guys are doing what we’re asking of them and I’m trying to do what they’re asking of me. It’s an overall team effort and I think we’re doing a good job executing.”
Q. Do you think that you need to get the ball more downfield? Would you like to see more deep shots as part of the offense?
TB: “You sound like social media or something right now (laughter).”
Q. Your longest completion was 20 yards this past game. I think it’s a fair question.
TB: “It’s definitely a fair question, but at the end of the day we’re winning football games and we understand that they’re going to be shots and opportunities that you have to push the ball down the field. When you come back and watch the tape, you realize that every time that we called a shot Dallas, called a perfect defense. It’s one of those deals where it’s like, man, they just called it the perfect play at the right time. We understand that the past two opponents that we’ve played also play to prevent the deep ball from being completed down the field. We’re aware of our opponents each week. We still want to take our shots when we call them, but this week moving forward, we want to continue to just stay within ourselves and be aggressive.”
Q. Did you get some shots on social media about that?
TB: “No, my mom said something to me. I told her, ‘stop reading what you see.’
Q. How has it been with Drew (Brees) back in the sidelines? Does he kind of leave you to do your thing? With the communication with him, is he kind of a coach on the field? How was that for the game the other night?
TB: “He’s one of those guys who just leaves me to do my thing, but if I have a question, I’ll run it by him and if he sees something, he’ll run it by me as well. When you’re playing this game, sometimes you get so locked in. Like when I watch Drew play, I feel like he’s so locked in that I don’t want to interrupt his routine and things like that. Maybe the same thing when I’m playing, but just to have him on the sideline that pair of eyes, that experience, that knowledge, and understanding of the game is huge for me.”
Q. With the shots downfield that you want to take, how much does the mistakes on the offensive line play in terms of getting behind the chains with penalties and everything else affect things? Does that kind of affect your rhythm? Does that affect offensive rhythm because of that?
TB: “I think overall we just have to be better. It starts with me, starts with my tempo and then just executing and everything else will take care of itself.”
Q. The team you’re about to play scored 55, how do you process that in terms of what you and the offense may be required to do? Does it plant any kind of seed in your mind or do you just feel like every game is different and you’re not going to let that game affect your approach?
TB: “Every game is different, but at the same time we understand that we want to score. In order to win this game, you need touchdowns. Luckily, we were able to win last week without a touchdown. You play this game to win and you play to execute. Like I mentioned, we have to execute better in the red zone and that starts with me.”
Q. Can you reflect real quick on what you know about Sheldon Rankins, being a college teammate at Louisville, from all your experience with him and kind of how we came back last week and the influence that you feel like you had on the team in that game?
TB: “Sheldon, just having known him since our college days, he’s always been a guy who’s just been quiet and has gone about his business and works really hard. To see him bounce back and return to the playing field last week was huge. It was huge for the defense to see a guy like him. We all understand what he went through the last year and how much of a great season he was having and it ended the way it did, but to see him return and be out there with his brothers, with all of us, was huge for us.”
Q. What’s the book you have in your locker?
TB: “That’s Little Bear Teddy Big Dreams Come. You can purchase it online at littlebearteddy.com. It’s a children’s book. It’s a great read. It’s about discipline, hard work, and just perseverance.”
Did you write that?
“No. My best friend wrote it. Erica Cardona.”
