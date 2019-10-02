SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 1, 2019.
Ravon Dekel Guillory, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; headlamps on motor vehicles.
Terrance Lamar Johnson, 36, Pineville: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Edward Wilson Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obtaining a criminally dangerous substance from multiple health care practitioners (4 charges); prohibited acts all schedules (2 charges).
Alexis Samantha Wilson, 27, Vinton: Burglary.
William Henry Jones III, 40, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended licence; contempt of court (2 charges).
Trinoski Harandez Brown, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violations.
Glynda Lee Rogers, 40, Houma: ARDC Detainer.
Heidi Megan Hollowell, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer; probation violation.
Jacolby Everett Mose, 24, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); parole detainer.
Christopher Sylvester Taylor, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Carolisia Marie Galmore, 32, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Audrey Thorn Navarre, 29, DeQuincy: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; display of plates.
Brice Dominic Joseph, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Cody Deon Poncho, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Kevin Scott Field Jr., 29, Vinton: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges).
Cody Allen Brigham, 29, Katy, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Billy George Thomas, 38, Warner Robins, GA: Contempt of court; first offense DWI.
Lorenzo Shontrell Jackson, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; probation detainer.
Blake Edward Madison, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; speeding.
Jeremiah Lee Duncan, 26, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles.
Jacoby Jawan James, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Amber Hall Wilson, 26, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles.
