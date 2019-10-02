Saints to induct late defensive end Will Smith into Ring of Honor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Saints defensive end Will Smith will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, a league source confirms to FOX 8 sports.
The ceremony will take place during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. Smith played 12 years for the Saints. In 2016, he was tragically killed in a shooting uptown. For his career, Smith ranks fifth all-time in team history with 67.5 sacks. He’s already a member of the Saints Hall of Fame.
Smith will join Archie Manning, Tom Benson Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen and Rickey Jackson in the Ring of Honor.
Rod Walker of Times Picayune first reported the news.
