Model Aircraft Show ‘Warbirds Over Louisiana’ in Carlyss this weekend

CARLYSS, La. (KPLC) - Experience a heartfelt tribute to our military men and women this week in Carlyss.
The 51st Annual Warbirds Over Louisiana model aircraft show is being held this weekend - Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5 - at Hinch Field in Carlyss. The event features military themed miniature jets, helicopters, and warbirds your family is sure to enjoy. The two-day celebration is hosted by the Lake Area Radio Kontrol Society (LARKS) and includes an airshow with flying demonstrations of various aircraft.
The event offers free parking, admission for spectators and concessions will be available on sight. Registration for pilots is $30. On Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in raffles and silent auctions of airplanes and helicopters. For those that are a little more daring, flight instructors will be in attendance to help schedule flight instruction.
Some of the featured airplanes the community will see are worth up to $12,000-15,000.
Organizers recommend using the map app on your phone and search for Larksfield Road to easily find Hinch Field. The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday so bring your comfy chair and enjoy the flying fun as Southwest Louisiana honors our military men and women.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.