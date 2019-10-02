LSU running back Lanard Fournette leaves team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior running back Lanard Fournette has left the LSU football team, according to WAFB Sports reporter Jacques Doucet.
Lanard Fournette is the brother of former LSU and current NFL star running back Leonard Fournette.
A team official confirmed to Doucet that Lanard Fournette has left the program.
Fournette ran for 36 yards and a touchdown in four games in 2019.
This is a developing news story. WAFB 9Sports will update this story when more information is available.
